News4Jax to host final gubernatorial candidate forums before primary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Northeast Florida has long been friendly territory for Republican gubernatorial candidates.

How friendly? The last time a Democratic gubernatorial candidate won in Duval County was 1986, the year a Jacksonville hometown boy, Steve Pajcic, was the Democratic nominee.

So maybe it is fitting that GOP gubernatorial candidates Ron DeSantis and Adam Putnam will meet Wednesday night in Jacksonville for a final debate before the Aug. 28 primary.

The debate, hosted by Jacksonville University's Public Policy Institute and hosted by News4Jax anchor Kent Justice, comes after a major shift in the race. Putnam, the state agriculture commissioner, was long viewed as the front-runner to replace outgoing Gov. Rick Scott. But DeSantis, a congressman whose Congressional district extends from south of Jacksonville into Volusia County, has surged into the lead with the backing of President Donald Trump.

It is too early, of course, to know the general-election matchup in the governor’s race, but chances are, the winner of the DeSantis-Putnam primary will be the favorite in Duval County.

The next night, the five leading candidates for the Democratic candidates for governor will meet in a town hall-style meeting, also at JU.

Both events are hosted by News4Jax and the JU Public Policy Institute and will be televised and streamed locally and by stations across Florida. Kent Justice will be the moderator of both events, which will originate live from Terry Concert Hall at 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The Florida Governor’s race is one of the most important in the nation," Institute director Rick Mullaney said.

The Institute and WJXT have co-hosted seven televised debates in local, state and federal elections since 2015.

