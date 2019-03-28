Pence to attend Trump fundraiser in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Vice President Mike Pence is making two stops in Florida on Thursday, visiting the Mother Teresa Museum in Naples and giving remarks to the Ave Maria University student body in the morning.

Pence will then fly to Jacksonville in the afternoon to participate in a private Trump Victory Committee event in the late afternoon.

News4Jax was told that U.S. Sen. Rick Scott and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry will also attend that fundraiser.

Coverage of the Jacksonville visit will be limited, but News4Jax will provide live coverage of any availability the vice president has during his time in the city.

President Donald Trump will arrive in Florida on Thursday night, flying to Palm Beach after a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to spend the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

Pence was most recently in Jacksonville to campaign for Ron DeSantis just before the November election.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.