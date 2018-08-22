Philip Levine stops at universities, early-voting sites ahead of primary

Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine waves to supporters before announcing his Democratic campaign for Florida governor, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, in Miami. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Philip Levine visited three college campuses Wednesday and a number of early-voting sites.

Greeted by chanting supporters at an early-voting site across the street from the state Capitol, Levine sounded more like a general election candidate than someone who still has to win a five-way primary.

"This is the last line of defense against Donald Trump and his little 'mini-me,' radical Ron DeSantis," Levine said.

Levine's team is constantly polling, and while he's taking shots at the GOP candidate endorsed by the president, he concedes his own race is still tight.

"When I entered the race early on, I was in last place. Now I understand myself and Gwen are right at the top, the two of us together," Levine said.

Latest reports show the former Miami Beach mayor has already dropped nearly $18 million of his own money into the race. He said he doesn't regret one dime of it.

"Because this is fight for the soul of the nation, and I would say investing in your own campaign, as well as the money we've been able to raise, is well worth it," Levine said.

Throughout the day, Levine stopped at Florida Statue University, the University of Florida and then the University of Central Florida.

Amy Datz decided to support Levine a month ago.

"He marched in the rally against fracking in St. Augustine a couple of weeks ago," Datz said. "I didn't see other gubernatorial candidates doing that."

Levine also made it clear that if he does has a fall campaign, it'll be against just one person.

I've fought Donald Trump. I'll fight him again," Levine said.

While Levine is neck and neck with fellow Democrat Gwen Graham, all but one recent poll shows the other top three contenders fighting for distant third.

