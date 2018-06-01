Political fallout in wake of Jacksonville City Council members' indictment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The federal indictment of two Jacksonville City Council members on money-laundering and mail- and wire-fraud charges could have a significant impact on the political landscape.

U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez said Katrina Brown, 37, and Reginald Brown, 56, each face up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted for a combined 38 counts.

Though both Browns -- who share a last name, but are not related -- will retain their council seats unless removed by Gov. Rick Scott, City Council President Anna Lopez Brosche announced Thursday afternoon that they were removed from their committee assignments.

Katrina Brown was elected in 2015 to represent District 8, and served on the finance and land use and zoning committees. Reggie Brown has represented District 10 since 2008, and served on the finance and rules committees.

The indictment had shocked the Jacksonville community, including people living in districts 8 and 10.

"I felt bad about it, I really did," said Priscilla Joseph, who lives in District 8 and volunteers at a clothing store in District 10. "I hope that everything clears up."

People in District 8, which includes Northwest Jacksonville, and residents of District 10, which includes Northwest Jacksonville and the Westside, told News4Jax that despite the indictment, they feel both council members have served the city well.

"They did great before all this came up. They were doing really food with helping communities, helping our kids, looking over our schools and everything," Joseph said. "All this going on, it's just sad. It's really sad."

Kevin Caldwell, who lives in District 10, also believes the council members have done good for the communities they represent.

"I think they're some good council members. They made a mistake, and mistakes catch up with you," Caldwell said. "I'm kind of hurt. I hope they come out right about this."

With Brown up for re-election in 2019, Joseph said shared what she will consider before casting her vote.

“Someone that’s new on the pole, that can really look out for us, that really has our best interest and not so much drama at hand," Joseph said.

Upcoming elections

According to the Duval County Supervisor of Elections website, Katrina Brown filed to run for re-election in 2019.

One of her opponents, Diallo-Sekou Seabrooks, called for her resignation as he stood on the steps of City Hall Thursday afternoon after the unsealing of the indictment was announced.

Seabrooks, who has filed to run for City Council District 8, said he wants a special election to be held. He said failed leadership in Northwest Jacksonville is happening way too often.

“It’s a frequency that exists in the Northwest quadrant, with our leadership falling short," he said. "When we have these issues tied to the Northwest quadrant -- with over 50 to 60 years of underdevelopment, crime, lower education issues -- then we have our political figures tied into some other issues, then it's probably something we need to have them sit to the side and let them focus on their issues."

Other candidates tell me there needs to be change to make sure the right leaders are being voted for.

Albert H. Wilcox Jr., who has also filed to run for District 8, said a special election would give the constituents the opportunity to elect their representative, instead of having one appointed by a Republican governor.

"I hope and I trust and I pray both Katrina and Reggie come out of this, something positive comes out of this, that they get out of the situation that they’re in," Wilcox said. "I want their voices to be heard. I want them to have a chance to explain their side of story.”

Reggie Brown did not file for re-election for City Council District 10, which includes Northwest Jacksonville and the Westside. He opened a campaign account in February to challenge state Sen. Audrey Gibson, D-Jacksonville, in this year’s elections. Reggie Brown had not raised any money as of April 30.

Public opinion

News4Jax political analyst Rick Mullaney, director of Jacksonville University's Public Policy Institute, also served as the general counsel for the city.

"Obviously whenever you have a federal grand jury reading, if you have indictments for two elected officials on the City Council, it's very significant," he said.

Mullaney said the attorneys for the Browns are doing their best not only to defend them in court, be preserve their public image so they can remain relevant in City Council.

"It's going to be a challenge for them with these federal indictments hanging over them," Mullaney said. "I think (the lawyers are) trying to soften (it) for these council members ... because the fact of the matter is, this will be a problem for the City Council members and trying to be effective on council."

He said the defense attorneys are now trying to win the court of public opinion by painting a different picture than the one in the press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

"They are trying the best I can to preserve that presumption of innocence, but they do take a risk. They don't know everything the feds have. And they may be giving away a little bit of their defense away," Mullaney said. "But they believe it's important I think to get out in front of this."

Mullaney also pointed out previous examples of corruption in the city, most notably in the 1960s, which led to consolidation in the city and Duval County. There were also controversies in the 1930s and the 1980s.

