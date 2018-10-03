Poll: Dead heat in race for Florida governor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Mason-Dixon poll shows a statistical dead heat between the Democratic and Republican candidates in the race to become the next Florida governor.

The poll, which consisted of 815 registered Florida voters interviewed statewide by telephone, all indicated they were "likely to vote" in the November election.

Statistically, the poll showed just one point separated Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum (D-Fla.) from Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla).

The research showed Gillum had stronger support from voters in Southeast Florida, while DeSantis had more support from voters in North Florida and Southwest Florida. The numbers were close in Central Florida and Tampa Bay.

The poll comes just over a week after a Quinnipiac University poll showed Gillum leading DeSantis by nine percentage points.

SEE FOR YOURSELF: Poll results

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.