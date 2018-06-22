Putnam County finalizes candidates for 2018 election

PALATKA, Fla. - Qualifying for the 2018 elections in the state of Florida and Putnam County has finished as of noon Friday.

Offices up for election this fall include: County Court judgeship, County Commission and School Board.

The fall election will also feature Palatka City Commission and Pomona Park Town Council races.

Here are the candidates that will appear on the ballot in Putnam County.

County Court Judge - Group 1

C. Joe Boatwright II

County Commission - District 2

Leon Edenfield (Rep)

Chip Laibl (Dem)

This race also features write-in candidates Tommy Morgan and Jeff Rawls.

County Commission - District 3

April Tilton Iser (Rep)

Larry Masters (Rep)

Terry Turner (Rep)

This race also features write-in candidate Douglas Hays.

County Commission - District 4

Larry Harvey (Rep)

Tom Williams (Rep)

School Board - District 1

Nikki Mussoline Cummings

Holly Pickens

School Board - District 4

Bud McInnis

Linda Lou Osborne

Diane Williams

School Board - District 5

Paul Adamczyk

Jane Thomas Crawford

Palatka Mayor/Commissioner

Terrill Hill

Dawn Rawls

Palatka City Commissioner - Group 2

Justin Campbell

Robert Walter LeClerc

Palatka City Commissioner - Group 4

Rufus Borom

