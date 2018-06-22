Politics

Putnam County finalizes candidates for 2018 election

By Dakota Williams - Digital content intern

PALATKA, Fla. - Qualifying for the 2018 elections in the state of Florida and Putnam County has finished as of noon Friday.

Offices up for election this fall include: County Court judgeship, County Commission and School Board.

The fall election will also feature Palatka City Commission and Pomona Park Town Council races.

Here are the candidates that will appear on the ballot in Putnam County.

County Court Judge - Group 1

  • C. Joe Boatwright II

County Commission - District 2

  • Leon Edenfield (Rep)
  • Chip Laibl (Dem)

This race also features write-in candidates Tommy Morgan and Jeff Rawls.

County Commission - District 3

  • April Tilton Iser (Rep)
  • Larry Masters (Rep)
  • Terry Turner (Rep)

This race also features write-in candidate Douglas Hays.

County Commission - District 4

  • Larry Harvey (Rep)
  • Tom Williams (Rep)

School Board - District 1

  • Nikki Mussoline Cummings 
  • Holly Pickens

School Board - District 4

  • Bud McInnis
  • Linda Lou Osborne
  • Diane Williams

School Board - District 5

  • Paul Adamczyk
  • Jane Thomas Crawford

Palatka Mayor/Commissioner

  • Terrill Hill
  • Dawn Rawls

Palatka City Commissioner - Group 2

  • Justin Campbell
  • Robert Walter LeClerc

Palatka City Commissioner - Group 4

  • Rufus Borom

