Renner, 3 others plan 2020 re-election bids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - State Rep. Paul Renner, a Palm Coast Republican in line to eventually become House speaker, and three other House members have joined the growing list of lawmakers planning 2020 re-election bids.

Renner, who is likely to become speaker in 2022, opened a campaign account last week as the first step toward defending his District 24 seat in 2020, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Renner captured nearly 61.1 percent of the vote in winning re-election Nov. 6 in the district, which includes Flagler County and parts of St. Johns and Volusia counties.

Also last week, Rep. Matt Willhite, D-Wellington, opened an account to seek a third term in 2020 in Palm Beach County’s House District 86.

Willhite received about 60 percent of the vote in retaining the seat during the Nov. 6 election.

Also opening accounts for 2020 were two freshman Republican House members: Land O’ Lakes Republican Ardian Zika and Osprey Republican James Buchanan.

Zika received nearly 60.5 percent of the vote as he was elected last month in Pasco County’s House District 37.

Similarly, Buchanan received about 57 percent of the vote as he won in Sarasota County’s House District 74.

Also in recent days, two Democrats have opened accounts to run in 2020 for what will be open House seats. Kissimmee Democrat Victor Emanuel Sims opened an account to run in House District 42, which is made up of parts of Osceola and Polk counties.

Rep. Mike La Rosa, R-St. Cloud, will not be able to run again in the district because of term limits.

Meanwhile, Orlando Democrat Pam Powell has opened an account to run in 2020 in Orange County’s 46.

Rep. Bruce Antone, D-Orlando, will not be able to run again in that district because of term limits.

News Service of Florida