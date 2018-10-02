Rep. Tracie Davis announces 2020 re-election bid

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - After running unopposed this year, state Rep. Tracie Davis, D-Jacksonville, has joined six other House incumbents in planning to seek re-election in 2020.

Davis, who was first elected to the Legislature in 2016, opened a campaign account Monday to run again in Duval County’s House District 13, according to the state Division of Elections website.

In doing so, she joined six other House incumbents who have opened accounts for 2020: Rep. Brad Drake, R-Eucheeanna, Rep. Sam Killebrew, R-Winter Haven, Rep. John Cortes, D-Kissimmee, Rep. Ben Diamond, D-St. Petersburg, Rep. Michael Grant, R-Port Charlotte, and Rep. Evan Jenne, D-Dania Beach.

Also with open accounts for 2020 are three newcomers who have already locked up House seats this year: Gulf Breeze Republican Alex Andrade in the Panhandle’s House District 2; Boca Raton Democrat Tina Polsky in Palm Beach County’s House District 81; and Boynton Beach Democrat Joe Casello in Palm Beach County’s House District 90. In another development in 2020 races, West Palm Beach Democrat Philippe Louis “Bob” Jeune opened an account Friday to run in Palm Beach County’s House District 88. Rep. Al Jacquet, D-Lantana, ran unopposed for the seat this year.

News Service of Florida