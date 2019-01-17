Rick Scott co-sponsoring bill to pay military members during shutdown

WASHINGTON - Sen Rick Scott on Wednesday announced his co-sponsorship of Sen. John Thune’s Pay Our Coast Guard Act to ensure all U.S. military members are being paid during the government shutdown.

“Our men and women risk their lives every day to protect our freedom and our way of life," Scott said. "Congress has failed to pass a budget and keep government funded. The men and women of our Coast Guard shouldn’t be punished for the dysfunction of Washington."

There are currently 4,879 active-duty U.S. Coast Guard members in Florida affected by the shutdown.

The U.S. Coast Guard keeps families in Florida safe by patrolling the beaches, shore waters and maritime territory of the state, conducting search and rescue operations and intercepting boat shipments of illegal drugs and the victims of human trafficking.

