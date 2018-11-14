Rick Scott's campaign sues Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott's campaign and the National Republican Senatorial Committee filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections.

According to the lawsuit, the Supervisor of Elections is not allowing election observers to stand in the room where the voting recounts are taking place. Instead, viewers must watch through a window, which Scott's attorneys say is a violation of Florida law.

The lawsuit states, citing Rule 1S-2.031(2)(f) provides:

Location. Recounts shall be conducted in a room large enough to

accommodate, as applicable, the necessary number of counting teams,

the canvassing board members and representatives of each candidate,

political party or political committee entitled to have representatives.

Members of the public, including the media, shall be allowed to observe the

recount from a separate area designated by the canvassing board. The area

may be outside of the actual recount area but must still allow the observers

to view the activities.

The lawsuit goes on to state, "authorized representatives of candidates and political parties must be able to observe the recount in the same room ... the representatives of candidates or political parties are being required to remain in a separate room, separated by glass and without the ability to hear what is transpiring in the recount room."

DOCUMENT: Rick Scott campaign sues Hillsborough County SOE

The suit is the latest in a series that Scott's campaign has filed against elections officials in Florida.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.