Rutherford announces funding to help military families, troops

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Congressman John Rutherford (R-FL) announced the successful inclusion of key funding in the Defense Appropriations bill for Northeast Florida, passed Wednesday by the House Appropriations Committee.

The $674 billion funds the Department of Defense including operations, equipment and quality of life programs for troops and military families, according to Rutherford's office. It includes a total of $606 billion in base discretionary funding, which is an increase of $17 billion from the year prior.

The legislation includes $144 billion to provide for 1,338,100 active-duty troops and 817,700 Guard and Reserve troops. The bill fully funds the increased troop count to 15,600 and the 2.6 percent pay raise for the military.

The bill also includes several of Rutherford's priority provisions, including three Littoral Combat Shipts, six E-2D Advanced Hawkeyes, 10 P-8A Poseidon aircraft, and four MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicles.

There is also funding for light attack procurement, which is key for the potential procurement of the A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, which are manufactured in Jacksonville.

The bill advances to the full House for future consideration.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.