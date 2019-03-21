Rutherford pushes bill to help veterans transition to business life

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Congressman John Rutherford is pushing a legislative project aimed at providing assistance to military members transitioning from active service to business.

Rutherford spoke Thursday on his push for Bill 1599, the Veterans Armed for Success bill, which is backed by Operation New Uniform. The bill would provide $10 million for services that organizations like Operation New Uniform provide to veterans.

"I see the impact that it has for our veterans, and it’s added over $3 billion to our local economy by getting these men and women jobs," Rutherford said. "That’s my motivation, helping our veterans."

The bill passed through the House previously but didn’t make it through the Senate. Rutherford says he is presenting the bill early in hopes that it passes both chambers and makes it to the president's desk.



