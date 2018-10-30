Sanders to rally voters for Gillum; Trump for DeSantis

LEFT: U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks during a rally for Nevada Democratic candidates at the Las Vegas Academy of the Arts on October 25, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In-person early voting for the midterm elections in Nevada continues…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Just hours before President Donald Trump rallies voters Wednesday for Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will appear in Central Florida to back Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum.

Sanders, who drew heavy support from progressive voters as he ran in the 2016 Democratic presidential primaries, is scheduled to appear at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the University of Central Florida’s CFE Arena in Orlando.

The Vermont senator is expected to be joined by Chris King, the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor.

Meanwhile, Trump will appear at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena in Estero, with DeSantis on hand.

News Service of Florida