Scott makes appointments on final day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott on Monday made a series of appointments during his final day in office, including appointing five judges, a member of the Florida Board of Medicine and a member of the Florida Transportation Commission.

The moves came after Scott’s administration announced dozens of appointments late Friday.

The appointments Monday included naming Meredith Sasso, chief deputy general counsel in the governor’s office, to the 5th District Court of Appeal.

Also, Scott appointed Circuit Judge Andrea Teves Smith, of Lakeland, to the 2nd District Court of Appeal.

Scott also appointed county judges in Duval and Miami-Dade counties.

He also appointed Enrique Ginzburg, a professor of clinical surgery at the University of Miami’s Miller School of Medicine, to the Florida Board of Medicine and Jeffrey Novotny, who is with the firm American Consulting Engineers of Florida, to the Florida Transportation Commission.

Scott also appointed a new Indian River County property appraiser and a member of the Early Learning Coalition of Indian River, Martin and Okeechobee counties.

Scott will be succeeded by fellow Republican Ron DeSantis on Tuesday.

News Service of Florida