Scott pushes prescription drug price drop

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is sponsoring legislation aimed at lowering the costs of prescription drugs and has included price controls as part of his proposal.

Scott’s plan also would ban drug companies from charging consumers in the United States more for prescription drugs than other industrialized countries, including those with socialized health care, such as such as Great Britain or Canada.

The price control provision would expire in five years.

Scott’s prescription drug bill also includes transparency components, which should come as no surprise, given Scott’s emphasis on health-care price transparency during his two terms as governor of Florida.

Scott’s legislation would require pharmacies to tell patients what it would cost to purchase drugs out-of-pocket instead of using insurance and co-payments.

It also would force insurance companies to provide patients with cost information about drugs during annual open enrollment periods.

News Service of Florida