Sen. Nelson campaigns in Jacksonville ahead of tight race with Gov. Scott

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - U.S Sens. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) and Cory Booker (D-N.J.) met with a group of students at the University of North Florida on Saturday in one of a series of campaign stops the two are making across the state.

Booker is in Florida to drum up support for Nelson in one of the most-watched U.S.Senate races in the nation.

"It is critical. I mean, really, all of Florida is critical, but this area is really, really important. We have to get the energy and the enthusiasm and let folks know this is the most consequential election of my lifetime in terms of midterms," Booker said. "Every one of us has to take personal responsibility. Everybody needs to say, 'This is on me, and I'm going to do my duty as a citizen.'"

Republicans were quick to respond.

“Booker is in Florida today to try and save the collapsing campaign of Bill Nelson, a candidate that has no accomplishments in his nearly half a century in public office. He’s even recently admitted his ineffectiveness saying he’s ‘done everything he can do,’ to help Floridians after spending a brief time in the Panhandle. As Booker and Nelson will learn, Florida voters are not interested in the typical all talk and no action, especially with their plan to raise taxes and halt economic growth,” RNC spokesperson Taryn Fenske said in a statement.

The latest polls showed Nelson and Florida Gov. Rick Scott in a virtual tie for the U.S. Senate seat.

