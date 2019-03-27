Sen. Rubio, other GOP lawmakers to unveil paid family leave bill

WASHINGTON - Republicans Sens. Marco Rubio and Mitt Romney and Reps. Ann Wagner and Dan Crenshaw will unveil paid family leave legislation Wednesday morning on Capitol Hill.

The contents of the bill were not known, but last year, Rubio proposed giving parents the option to pull forward a portion of their Social Security benefits to use for paid parental leave. It would give parents the ability to finance three months of leave or longer in exchange for delayed benefits when they retire.

Earlier this month, two Republican senators unveiled a similar plan, called the Cradle Act, that would allow new parents to receive up to three months of paid-leave benefits after the birth or adoption of a child in exchange for delaying Social Security benefits.

A group of Democratic lawmakers have proposed their own plan, called the Family Act, which would guarantee new parents and other caregivers 12 weeks of paid leave. Payroll contributions of about two cents per every $10 earned would fund this plan. The cost would be split between employers and employees.

Ivanka Trump was on Capitol Hill last month for a series of meetings on the administration's paid family leave initiative, which appears to be her next major policy push following last week's women's economic empowerment initiative.

Last month, Ivanka Trump, the daughter and top adviser to the president, met with Rubio and Republican Sens. Bill Cassidy, Joni Ernst and Mike Lee to discuss paid family leave, which is part of Trump's "American Working Families" portfolio. That package includes other initiatives such as vocational education and workforce development.

