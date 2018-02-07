Senate signs off on $50M for St. Johns River restoration

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A measure to boost annual funding for the state’s natural springs and designate money for the St. Johns River sailed through the Senate on a 35-0 vote Wednesday.

The approval of the measure (SB 204), sponsored by Appropriations Chairman Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, sets the stage for negotiations with the House, which does not have a matching bill.

Bradley’s proposal would designate $50 million toward restoration of the St. Johns River, its tributaries and the Keystone Heights lake region in North Florida and increase the money for springs from $50 million to $75 million.

The St. Johns River Water Management District would oversee the money for the river.

The money would come from real-estate documentary stamp taxes that go into the Land Acquisition Trust Fund.

Voters in 2014 approved the use of the "doc" stamp money for land and water conservation.

On Tuesday, House Government Accountability Chairman Matt Caldwell, R-North Fort Myers, said he expects Bradley’s proposal to be included in negotiations about funding for the Florida Forever preservation program.

Caldwell has been advancing a bill (HB 7063) that would set aside $200 million a year for Florida Forever through the trust fund, although most of the money initially would go toward reducing existing debt payments.

The Senate earlier approved a Bradley proposal (SB 370) to set aside $100 million a year for Florida Forever.

News Service of Florida