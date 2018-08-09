Sen. Nelson: Russia has breached Florida state election systems

Russian operatives have penetrated some of his state's election systems ahead of this year's midterms, Florida's Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson claims, but state officials say they have no information on such hacking.

"They have already penetrated certain counties in the state and they now have free rein to move about," Nelson told the Tampa Bay Times on Wednesday.

The Florida Department of State says it has received "zero information" from Nelson or his staff that supports the claims of Russian meddling -- something national intelligence and Department of Homeland Security officials have repeatedly warned is likely.

"The department has received no information from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation or the Florida Department of Law Enforcement that corroborates Sen. Nelson’s statement and we have no evidence to support these claims," the department said in a statement.

Nelson, who is running for re-election but is unopposed in the Democratic primary, is declining to identify which counties have been penetrated, saying it is classified information.

"The threat is real and elections officials -- at all levels -- need to address the vulnerabilities," Nelson said.

