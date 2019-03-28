South Florida mayor jumps into Democratic presidential field

MIRAMAR, Fla. - Unless you are a Florida State University football fan or live in Broward County, chances are you have never heard of the newest Democratic candidate for president.

Wayne Messam, the mayor of Miramar, Florida, announced Thursday he is running for the Democratic presidential nomination. He says his story will resonate with voters in key states: He's the son of Jamaican immigrants. His dad cut sugar cane near Lake Okeechobee. Messam played wide receiver for the Seminoles in the 1990s and starred in the 1996 Orange Bowl.

Now 44, Messam owns a construction company and has served as the Fort Lauderdale suburb's mayor for four years. He began exploring a presidential run the day after his re-election in November.

Messam said he hopes voters who don't know him "pause" to listen to his story long enough to see that he "comes from humble beginnings and is living my American dream."

His positions are liberal. He wants universal health care, student loan forgiveness, infrastructure improvements, and to focus education toward a high-tech future. He would ban military-style rifles.

"I think that American dream is slipping away for most Americans," he told CNN earlier this month. "Americans are not getting their needs met."

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.