Politics

St. Johns County finalizes candidates for 2018 election

By Dakota Williams - Digital content intern

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Qualifying for the 2018 elections in the state of Florida and St. Johns County has finished as of noon Friday.

Offices up for election this fall include:  County Commission; County Court judgeship; School Board; Airport Authority; and the Soil and Water Conservation District and Port.

The fall election will also feature multiple city commission and community development district races.

Here are the candidates that will appear on the ballot in St. Johns County.

County Commission - District 2

  • Jeb Smith (Rep)

County Commission - District 4

  • Erika Alba (Rep)
  • Jeremiah Blocker (Rep)
  • Nicholas Michael Dudynskay (Rep)
  • John C. (Jack) Gorman (NPA)
  • Dick Williams (Rep)

This race also features write-in candidate Daniel Heiser.

County Judge - Group 1

  • Alexander R. Christine Jr.

School Board - District 1

  • Beverly Slough

School Board - District 3

  • Bill Mignon

School Board - District 4

  • Kelly Barrera
  • Denver Cook
  • Abigail Levrini

City of St. Augustine Commission - Seat 3/Mayor

  • Bill McClure
  • Jackie Rock
  • Nancy Shaver

City of St. Augustine Commission - Seat 4

  • Jill Pacetti
  • Wade Ross
  • John Valdes

City of St. Augustine Commission - Seat 5

  • Chris Ellis
  • Nancy Sikes-Kline

City of. St. Augustine Beach Commission - Seat 3

  • Undine C. George
  • Tom Reynolds

City of. St. Augustine Beach Commission - Seat 4

  • Margaret England

City of. St. Augustine Beach Commission - Seat 5

  • Rosetta Bailey
  • Donald J. Samora

Airport Authority - Group 1

  • Suzanne W. Green

Airport Authority - Group 2

  • Justin Mirgeaux
  • Victor Raymos

Airport Authority - Group 3

  • Bruce Maguire
  • Carl Youman

Soil and Water Conservation - District 1

  • Chaddon Levrini

Soil and Water Conservation - District 2

  • Erica Connor

Soil and Water Conservation - District 5

  • David M. Rogers

Anastasia Mosquito Control District - Seat 2

  • Karen Cornwell
  • Jeanne Moeller
  • Merrill Paul Roland

Anastasia Mosquito Control District - Seat 4

  • Trish Becker
  • Catherine Brandhorst
  • Peter Miele

St. Augustine Port, Waterway & Beach District - Group 1

  • Sandy Flowers
  • Mark Helman

St. Augustine Port, Waterway & Beach District - Group 3

  • Matt Brown
  • Jerry Dixon

St. Augustine Port, Waterway & Beach District - Group 5

  • Tom Rivers

Ponte Vedra Municipal Service District - Seat 1

  • Gordon Blalock
  • Gary Jurenovich

Ponte Vedra Municipal Service District - Seat 3

  • Mack McCuller

Ponte Vedra Municipal Service District - Seat 5

  • Alva A. Hollon, Jr.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.