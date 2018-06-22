St. Johns County finalizes candidates for 2018 election

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Qualifying for the 2018 elections in the state of Florida and St. Johns County has finished as of noon Friday.

Offices up for election this fall include: County Commission; County Court judgeship; School Board; Airport Authority; and the Soil and Water Conservation District and Port.

The fall election will also feature multiple city commission and community development district races.

Here are the candidates that will appear on the ballot in St. Johns County.

County Commission - District 2

Jeb Smith (Rep)

County Commission - District 4

Erika Alba (Rep)

Jeremiah Blocker (Rep)

Nicholas Michael Dudynskay (Rep)

John C. (Jack) Gorman (NPA)

Dick Williams (Rep)

This race also features write-in candidate Daniel Heiser.

County Judge - Group 1

Alexander R. Christine Jr.

School Board - District 1

Beverly Slough

School Board - District 3

Bill Mignon

School Board - District 4

Kelly Barrera

Denver Cook

Abigail Levrini

City of St. Augustine Commission - Seat 3/Mayor

Bill McClure

Jackie Rock

Nancy Shaver

City of St. Augustine Commission - Seat 4

Jill Pacetti

Wade Ross

John Valdes

City of St. Augustine Commission - Seat 5

Chris Ellis

Nancy Sikes-Kline

City of. St. Augustine Beach Commission - Seat 3

Undine C. George

Tom Reynolds

City of. St. Augustine Beach Commission - Seat 4

Margaret England

City of. St. Augustine Beach Commission - Seat 5

Rosetta Bailey

Donald J. Samora

Airport Authority - Group 1

Suzanne W. Green

Airport Authority - Group 2

Justin Mirgeaux

Victor Raymos

Airport Authority - Group 3

Bruce Maguire

Carl Youman

Soil and Water Conservation - District 1

Chaddon Levrini

Soil and Water Conservation - District 2

Erica Connor

Soil and Water Conservation - District 5

David M. Rogers

Anastasia Mosquito Control District - Seat 2

Karen Cornwell

Jeanne Moeller

Merrill Paul Roland

Anastasia Mosquito Control District - Seat 4

Trish Becker

Catherine Brandhorst

Peter Miele

St. Augustine Port, Waterway & Beach District - Group 1

Sandy Flowers

Mark Helman

St. Augustine Port, Waterway & Beach District - Group 3

Matt Brown

Jerry Dixon

St. Augustine Port, Waterway & Beach District - Group 5

Tom Rivers

Ponte Vedra Municipal Service District - Seat 1

Gordon Blalock

Gary Jurenovich

Ponte Vedra Municipal Service District - Seat 3

Mack McCuller

Ponte Vedra Municipal Service District - Seat 5

Alva A. Hollon, Jr.

