St. Johns County finalizes candidates for 2018 election

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Qualifying for the 2018 elections in the state of Florida and St. Johns County has finished as of noon Friday.
Offices up for election this fall include: County Commission; County Court judgeship; School Board; Airport Authority; and the Soil and Water Conservation District and Port.
The fall election will also feature multiple city commission and community development district races.
Here are the candidates that will appear on the ballot in St. Johns County.
County Commission - District 2
- Jeb Smith (Rep)
County Commission - District 4
- Erika Alba (Rep)
- Jeremiah Blocker (Rep)
- Nicholas Michael Dudynskay (Rep)
- John C. (Jack) Gorman (NPA)
- Dick Williams (Rep)
This race also features write-in candidate Daniel Heiser.
County Judge - Group 1
- Alexander R. Christine Jr.
School Board - District 1
- Beverly Slough
School Board - District 3
- Bill Mignon
School Board - District 4
- Kelly Barrera
- Denver Cook
- Abigail Levrini
City of St. Augustine Commission - Seat 3/Mayor
- Bill McClure
- Jackie Rock
- Nancy Shaver
City of St. Augustine Commission - Seat 4
- Jill Pacetti
- Wade Ross
- John Valdes
City of St. Augustine Commission - Seat 5
- Chris Ellis
- Nancy Sikes-Kline
City of. St. Augustine Beach Commission - Seat 3
- Undine C. George
- Tom Reynolds
City of. St. Augustine Beach Commission - Seat 4
- Margaret England
City of. St. Augustine Beach Commission - Seat 5
- Rosetta Bailey
- Donald J. Samora
Airport Authority - Group 1
- Suzanne W. Green
Airport Authority - Group 2
- Justin Mirgeaux
- Victor Raymos
Airport Authority - Group 3
- Bruce Maguire
- Carl Youman
Soil and Water Conservation - District 1
- Chaddon Levrini
Soil and Water Conservation - District 2
- Erica Connor
Soil and Water Conservation - District 5
- David M. Rogers
Anastasia Mosquito Control District - Seat 2
- Karen Cornwell
- Jeanne Moeller
- Merrill Paul Roland
Anastasia Mosquito Control District - Seat 4
- Trish Becker
- Catherine Brandhorst
- Peter Miele
St. Augustine Port, Waterway & Beach District - Group 1
- Sandy Flowers
- Mark Helman
St. Augustine Port, Waterway & Beach District - Group 3
- Matt Brown
- Jerry Dixon
St. Augustine Port, Waterway & Beach District - Group 5
- Tom Rivers
Ponte Vedra Municipal Service District - Seat 1
- Gordon Blalock
- Gary Jurenovich
Ponte Vedra Municipal Service District - Seat 3
- Mack McCuller
Ponte Vedra Municipal Service District - Seat 5
- Alva A. Hollon, Jr.
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.