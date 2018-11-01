St. Johns County sees above-average voting turnout

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Five days before Election Day, early voting in Florida appears headed for a record turnout for a non-presidential election year.

"It’s the highest we’ve seen in a while," Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes said. "Normal for an off-year for St. Johns County is about 52 to 54 percent. Definitely seen an uptick and really see more people taking advantage of voting early and vote-by-mail."

Nearly 65,000 people have cast ballots in St. Johns County so far, with more than 63 percent of the vote-by-mail ballots have been returned.

Of those who have voted in St. Johns, nearly 37,000 are Republicans, just over 17,000 are Democrats and 9,500 are voters not affiliated with any party.



