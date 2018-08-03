State law requires political candidates to give portion of salary to own party

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - As candidates swarmed into the State Division of Elections to run for something, most plunked down a hefty bit of cash. The total was six percent of the job’s annual salary.

In House candidate Emma Collum’s case, it was $1,782.

In a strange twist of state law, one-third of the fee, or just under $600, went to the state’s Democratic Party.

“You know, it doesn’t bother me because as a Democrat, I support my party,” Collum said.

The law has been on the books for decades and some liken the payments to a licensing fee that uses the party label.

“In this case, the state is requiring, by law, a certain amount of filing fees, collecting that, and turning over a percentage of it to the private political parties,” said Rob Weissert of Florida TaxWatch.

Those running with no political affiliation pay just two-thirds of the fee.

“It raises the bar for candidates who run in one particular political party for them to qualify for the office,” Weissert said. “So the state is essentially collecting money on behalf of the parties.”

Florida Republicans just got a check for $537,000. Democrats got more at $586,000 which reflects more candidates running, especially for jobs that pay more.

“That’s pursuant to state law,” Weissert said. “It’s a decision whether or not it’s a good thing. But it’s not ultimately the same as a tax.”

And while the state handed over $1.1 million to the political parties, it spent $12 million running the Division of Elections.

