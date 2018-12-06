State Rep. Bobby Payne prepares for re-election bid

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After cruising to wins in the Nov. 6 elections, state Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, and Rep. Bobby Payne, R-Palatka, are starting to prepare for their next campaigns, according to information on the Florida Division of Elections website.

Passidomo opened a campaign account this week to run again in 2022 in Senate District 28, which is currently made up of Collier, Hendry and part of Lee counties but will likely be redrawn after the 2020 U.S. Census.

Passidomo received nearly 65.5 percent of the vote as she was re-elected to a four-year term in the district last month.

Meanwhile, Payne this week opened an account to run again in 2020 in House District 19, which is made up of Bradford, Putnam, Union and part of Clay counties.

Payne received 73.4 percent of the vote as he was re-elected last month to a two-year term in the district.

News Service of Florida