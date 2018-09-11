Tax amendment backers make big ad buy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A political committee backing a proposed ballot measure about limiting property taxes spent $4 million last week on advertising, a new finance report shows.

The committee known as Amendment 2 is for Everybody paid the money Sept. 4 to the New York-based firm McLaughlin & Associates.

The committee, which has been heavily funded by the industry group Florida Realtors, had nearly $400,000 in remaining cash on hand as of Friday, according to the report.

The proposed constitutional amendment, placed on the November ballot by the Legislature, would extend a property-tax cap for commercial and other non-homestead properties.

Voters in 2008 approved a constitutional change that placed a 10 percent cap on annual increases in assessed values of non-homestead properties.

The limit will expire Jan. 1 unless it is extended by voters through this year’s proposed constitutional amendment, which will appear on the ballot as Amendment 2.

News Service of Florida