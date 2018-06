VEGA, TX - A billboard is turning heads in Texas on I-40. It reads, ""Liberals please continue on I-40 until you have left our GREAT STATE OF TEXAS."

Kyle Mccallie posted a photo of the billboard on social media, and as one can imagine, it has gone viral.

The post, as of Wednesday morning, had 13-thousand shares and 400 comments.

