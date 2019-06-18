Thousands gather in Orlando hours before Trump 2020 rally

Supporters of President Donald Trump wait in line hours before the arena doors open for a campaign rally Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. - A boisterous crowd of thousands of supporters has gathered in front of the Amway Center arena in Orlando, Florida, hours before President Donald Trump will hold a rally to formally launch his reelection campaign.

A cover band on a stage played Southern rock standards such as Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home, Alabama."

Vendors for blocks around sold water, as well as pins, hats and T-shirts with slogans including "Trump 2020" and "ICE ICE Baby." In the summer heat, some women wore "Make America Great Again" bathing suits.

Fifty-six-year-old Margaret McDeed says she came from Tampa and supports Trump because "his policies are for the American people." She adds that, as a tax accountant, she's seen savings from the Republican-backed tax cuts.

News4Jax spoke to a group of women who traveled to Orlando from Jacksonville. Kim Black said she was thrilled to be there.

"It's about making history," Black said. "I'm excited to be part of this historical moment with our president."

"I'm just excited to be here," another woman said. "It's like going to the national championship, the Super Bowl and Mardi Gras all wrapped in one."

The rally is set to begin at 8 p.m. local time.

