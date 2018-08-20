Torrens seeks end to primary legal fight

The Democratic race for attorney pits state Rep. Sean Shaw of Tampa and Ryan Torrens, a consumer-protection attorney also from Hillsborough County.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With a hearing slated for Wednesday, Ryan Torrens, a Democratic candidate for attorney general, sent a letter Sunday calling for party unity by imploring his primary opponent to drop a lawsuit challenging his qualification to run.

A spokesman for Torrens’ opponent, state Rep. Sean Shaw of Tampa, said Monday he couldn’t comment on pending litigation when asked about Torrens’ request for a joint press conference where each candidate would announce he is dropping litigation and would agree to back the primary winner in the general election.

However, Michael Starr Hopkins, Shaw’s spokesman, added that the party is already unified on message.

“Democrats are unified and excited to lead this state in a new direction,” Hopkins said. “Sean Shaw is a fighter and regardless of who Republicans nominate, we are confident our message will continue to resonate with voters."

On Sunday, Torrens sent out a public appeal to Shaw about the court fight, saying that “this sad, negative turn of events in this critical race is potentially catastrophic to the Democrats’ chances of taking back the attorney general’s office” in the November election.

“If we cannot lead on the campaign trail, Florida voters will never trust a Democrat to lead the attorney general’s office,” Torrens wrote. “It’s time to stop tearing each other apart so that in November, our Democratic nominee can have the strength and support to lift our people up and take back the attorney general’s office after 16 years of Republican dominance.”

A hearing is set for Wednesday in Leon County circuit court on Shaw’s allegation that Torrens should be decertified as a candidate for accepting a $4,000 contribution in June --- $1,000 more than the maximum an individual is allowed to give --- that enabled him to cover a $7,738.32 qualifying fee for the race.

Torrens, a consumer attorney from Hillsborough County, contends the money from his wife should be considered a self-loan to the campaign.

He has filed a libel claim against Shaw as part of his response to the lawsuit.

News Service of Florida