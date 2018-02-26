Trump: I would have run into school during shooting even without a gun

President Trump on Monday claimed he would have run into a Florida high school to prevent a gunman from carrying out this month's mass shooting, The Hill reported.

"I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon,” Trump told a gathering of governors at the White House.

The president was doubling down on his criticism of an armed sheriff’s deputy who did not confront the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 people were killed earlier this month.

Trump also told the governors he ate lunch last weekend with leaders of the National Rifle Association, The Hill wrote.

"Don't worry about the NRA,” Trump told the governors. ”They're on our side.”

