Trump threatens to close US border with Mexico 'entirely' if Democrats won't fund wall

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump threatened to shut down the entire southern border with Mexico if his demands for more funding to build a wall aren't met.

Trump tweeted on Friday that he will "close the Southern Border entirely" if "Obstructionist Democrats" don't give him the $5 billion to build the proposed border wall.

"We will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely if the Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the Wall & also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with," the president tweeted. "Hard to believe there was a Congress & President who would approve!"

The government has been partially shut down since last week.

