Trump's anti-Cruz tweet to be displayed on Texas billboard, David Hogg's GoFundMe says

TEXAS - A GoFundMe account has raised enough money to put up a billboard in Texas that will display a tweet made by President Trump ridiculing Sen. Ted Cruz.

The page was created by David Hogg, a survivor of the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, and the head of an anti-Trump, anti-NRA Super PAC, Newsweek reports.

The old tweet resurfaced after President Trump announced he will hold a political rally for Cruz in October.

The GoFundMe account says a rally is also being planned.

"President Donald Trump will be campaigning to help Sen. Ted Cruz win his re-election. A rally is being planned, according to Trump "at the biggest stadium in Texas." We are planning to display the presidents own words about Cruz from 2016 on a mobile billboard, to remind Texans of the truth."

The GoFundMe account was created on Sunday.

"Please consider donating. Every dollar counts. Texans deserve better."

The amount raised has already surpassed the goal amount of $6,000.

$9,760 was raised by 482 people in 1 day. The page is no longer accepting donations.

