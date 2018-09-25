JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day across America.

The League of Women Voters is one of 2,500 organizations hosting voter registration events nationwide on Tuesday as part of a nonpartisan effort to raise voter turnout and increase participation in state and municipal elections across the country.

If you want to vote in November's general election, the deadline to register, change your address, party affiliation or other information is Oct. 9 in both Florida and Georgia. Even if you have registered in the past, it's a good idea to check to see if you're still registered.

ONLINE VOTER REGISTRATION: Florida | Georgia

CHECK YOUR VOTER STATUS: Florida | Georgia

“National Voter Registration Day is a great opportunity for eligible Floridians to register to vote or make sure their current voter registration information is up-to-date,” Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner said in a statement released Tuesday.

To find out more about National Voter Registration Day, visit nationalvoterregistrationday.org.

