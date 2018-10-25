Vice president campaigns for Ron DeSantis in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Vice President Mike Pence will be in Jacksonville on Thursday, campaigning for Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis.

The 4 p.m. visit to the Prime Osborn Convention Center comes one day after several suspicious devices were sent to high-profile Democrats and CNN.

On Wednesday, Pence tweeted: “We condemn the attempted attacks against fmr Pres Obama, the Clintons, @CNN & others. These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country. Grateful for swift response of @SecretService, @FBI & local law enforcement. Those responsible will be brought to justice.”

As the vice president prepares to visit Florida to campaign for DeSantis, security is top of mind for many politician, including those in Florida.

The suspicious devices were brought up during Wednesday night's debate between Florida gubernatorial candidates Ron DeSantis and Andrew Gillum.

DeSantis and Gillum each condemned Wednesday’s threats of violence in Twitter posts.

DeSantis tweeted: ‘“These acts of terror are disturbing and unacceptable. We are grateful to law enforcement and all first responders who run toward the danger, to keep us all safe.”

Gillum posted: “We have seen the collapsing of our political discourse, and my opponent has run a playbook very similar to the moral equivocation of our President. He should know better. #BringItHome”

Florida First Lady Ann Scott also stopped in Jacksonville on Thursday for a coffee and conversation event.

And Jacksonville can continue to expect more campaign visits ahead of the Nov. 6 election.

Former Vice President Joe Biden made an appearance Monday at the University of North Florida at a get out and vote rally, campaigning for Gillum and Sen. Bill Nelson.

Next week, President Trump will hold a rally in the Sunshine State at Hertz Arena near Fort Myers.

