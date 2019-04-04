Voters like DeSantis. State's handling of medical pot? Not so much

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Just three months after taking office, Gov. Ron DeSantis remains popular as nearly two-thirds of Floridians approve of the job he’s doing so far, according to a new poll.

A Mason-Dixon poll conducted last month found DeSantis is getting favorable reviews from just about everyone – with only 24 percent of those surveyed expressing disapproval of his job performance.

DeSantis polled highest among men (68 percent approve), white people (68 percent approve) and people older than 50 (66 percent approve), but he also got high marks from women and Hispanics.

Interestingly, the governor’s numbers are split among Democrats – 41 percent approve and 41 percent disapprove – and black voters – 39 percent of whom approve, compared to 38 percent who disapprove.

An overwhelming majority of Floridians are frustrated with the state’s handling of the voter-approved medical marijuana program. Only 15 percent of those polled feel the program meets patients’ needs.

Despite that, nearly two-thirds of voters expressed belief that the action DeSantis has taken to streamline the state’s implementation of medical marijuana will benefit patients.

The poll was conducted over the telephone from March 18 through March 20 by Jacksonville-based Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy. The margin for error is 4 percentage points.

