Want a job with Florida's next governor?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The transition team for Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis has launched its website that includes a biography DeSantis and a portal for people to submit resumes and apply for jobs with the new administration.

The state of Florida employs about 120,000 people, but fewer than 300 are considered part of the governor's staff. The governor does appoint hundreds if not thousands of people to various boards and commissioners across the state.

To submit your resume or application, visit DeSantisTansition.com.

