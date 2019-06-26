What to expect from Wednesday's Democratic primary debate

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The field of Democrats vying to become the party’s next presidential nominee is crowded. So there’s a lot at stake when the candidates square off in the first round of presidential debates.

With limited time and space allowing only 10 of 23 hopefuls to take the stage in Miami for the first debate, it’s unclear whether participating in Wednesday’s or Thursday’s events will be more advantageous.

Questions also remain about what the better known candidates stand to gain or lose in this series of primary debates and if candidates with lower profiles stand a chance of changing public perceptions.

News4Jax political analyst Rick Mullaney, who heads up Jacksonville University’s Public Policy Institute, joins anchor Kent Justice for a preview of the action on the first of two nights of debates.

