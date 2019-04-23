Will Florida Senate vote to allow all teachers to carry guns in school?

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Senate is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a wide-ranging school safety bill that's divided Republicans and Democrats over one provision: expanding a program that now allows some, but not all, teachers to carry guns in schools.

The issue has prompted hours of discussion leading up to the final vote.

The bill is based on recommendations from a commission formed to examine the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland last year that left 17 dead.

Despite agreeing on the bulk of the bill, including provisions that focus on mental health screening and reporting potential threats, Democrats and Republicans are divided over changes to the "guardian program."

The current program allows teachers to carry guns in school if they have a role outside the classroom, such as an athletic coach.

School districts have to approve the program and teachers have to volunteer and undergo training and psychological evaluations.

The bill being considered opens the program up to all teachers, regardless of other roles.

Democrats fear more guns in schools could lead to accidents or possibly shootings if students physically confront teachers. Republicans say arming teachers could prevent deaths, and say it could have saved lives if the program was in place before the Parkland shooting.

The Florida PTA surveyed 1,400 members statewide and nearly 78% said they do not want teachers to have guns.

The House version of the guardian bill is still up in the air.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.