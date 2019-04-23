Women, seniors affected Florida midterms the most

ORLANDO, Fla. - Women voted in larger numbers than men, and seniors voted in a higher concentration than any other age group in midterm elections in Florida last year.



New figures released Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau show that 54% of the female-citizen voting-age population cast ballots in Florida, compared to 51% of men.



Almost two-thirds of senior citizens in Florida voted, compared to around 30% of those between ages 18 and 24.



Overall, more than 52% of Floridians who are voting-age and citizens cast ballots last year, slightly less than the national rate of more than 53% which was the highest in four decades.



Non-Hispanic whites in Florida had the highest participation rate at 57%, followed by blacks with 47% and Hispanics with 44%. Asians had a rate of around 40%.

