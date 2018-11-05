YMCA offers free child care to make it easier for parents to vote

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The YMCA will host free child care services on Election Day to make it easier for busy parents and caregivers to get to the polls and vote on Nov. 6.

“The Y has a long, proud history of promoting civic engagement. It’s an essential part of our cause to strengthen communities,” said Candace Burrows, youth development experience executive. “We know that one reason people may not vote is due to lack of child care and we want to ensure that those who want to, are able to make their voices heard. As the largest provider of child care in the country, the Y is uniquely positioned to offer care on Election Day to all families in the community.”

The YMCA of Florida’s First Coast will offer members and non-members child care in its KidZone at branches locations in Clay, Duval, Nassau and St. Johns counties.

Parents and guardians can leave children ages 2 and older for up to two hours on Election Day free of charge while they vote. Parents must sign a waiver for their children.

Parents said the service is helpful.

“Even though your kids are able to come, it’s still great to not have them sitting there, nagging you the whole time as you’re trying to read small, specific stuff as you’re voting on important issues," YMCA member Robert Mayo said.

KidZone hours vary by branch. CLICK HERE for a list of all branch locations and KidZone hours.

