Poll shows nearly half of young people don't use deodorant

What's that smell?

A new poll found nearly half of young people ages 18-24 don't use deodorant and haven't in a month.

"More than 37-percent of 25 to-34-year-olds say they haven’t purchased these products in the last year and 48 percent for 18 to 24-year-olds say the same," the study said.

According to YouGov, young people aren't avoiding deodorant over health reasons, it's because they don't think they need it, according to WCNC.

Justin Bieber is coming to the rescue. The singer is launching a new line of deodorant in partnership with Schmidt’s Naturals called Here+Now that is cruelty-free and plant-based, according to an announcement by WWD.

