Ponte Vedra Beach group helping hurricane-stricken Lynn Haven Florida

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - A group of people from the Ponte Vedra Beach area are working around the clock, collecting supplies and donations for a small Florida town decimated by Hurricane Michael.

The city of Lynn Haven had its first contact with the outside world Friday night, when a truckload of supplies arrived from the Jacksonville area.

Lynn Haven is in Bay County, just north of Panama City, and has a population of 20,000.

Residents and first responders are in especially urgent need of bulk propane and gas.

Ponte Vedra Beach resident Hilary Keeley is spearheading the effort to get supplies to the city.

The cause is close to her heart. Her mother, Margo Anderson, is the mayor of Lynn Haven.

"I know from talking to my mom that there are people who cannot leave their homes and are running out of food and water," Keeley said.

Every home in the city is damaged or destroyed, Keeley said.

One truck with supplies has already made it to Lynn Haven. Another truck will be leaving at 6 a.m. Sunday.

In the meantime, members of the Nocatee "Kindness Club Girls,", along with David Weekley Homes and other volunteers, will be collecting food and supplies in Nocatee for a truck that will leave Monday morning.

The drive will take place in Nocatee on Sunday, Oct. 14, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The address is 28 Village Grande Drive in Crosswater of Nocatee.

Some of the items needed include:

water

flashlights

batteries

Gatorade

peanut butter and jelly

boxed crackers

powdered milk

baby formula

diapers

women's sanitary products

cleaning supplies (especially bleach)

blankets

pillows

sleeping bags

tarps

industrial trash bags

gift cards

For more information on how to help, call Hilary Keeley directly at 904-322-1179.

