Ponte Vedra Beach man found guilty in armed sexual battery, burglary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Ponte Vedra Beach man has been found guilty and sentenced in an armed sexual battery and burglary.

Travis Jakubowski, 28, was found guilty by a jury of armed sexual battery, and burglary with intent to commit assault or battery, according to the state attorney's office. He has been sentenced to 30 years in Florida state prison.

On April 17, Jakubowski entered the victim's Jacksonville home, where she was babysitting a 2-year-old child. Officials said Jakubowski attacked the victim -- a complete stranger -- with a knife and forced her into a nearby bathroom, where a struggle ensued.

Jakubowski then forced the victim into a bedroom, removed her clothing and attempted to rape her, officials said. She fought back, but Jakubowski was still able to commit a sexual battery.

Officials said Jakubowski then gathered some of the victim's belongings and fled.

The victim's neighbors were able to describe Jakubowski's vehicle. After his apprehension, officials said the victim was able to identify Jakubowski.

Jakubowski also has been designated a sexual predator, officials said.

