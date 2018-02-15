Ponte Vedra Beach renourishment supporters urge county commission to raise tourism tax

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - More than a year after Hurricane Matthew and a more than six months after Hurricane Irma hit the coast of Ponte Vedra Beach residents are now attempting to re-nourish their beach in order to protect their property from even more beach erosion.

A group called Save Ponte Beach is leading the efforts to replenish the sand and rebuild the dunes, but those efforts are costly.

The coastal engineering firm, Oslen Associates, released a 25-page presentation detailing their preliminary findings and recommendations for beach re-nourishment. They say their beach is entirely recoverable, and it can be restored to better protect it from future hurricanes and Nor'easters.

But to get the work started it will cost homeowners and it may even cost visitors. As of Sunday, neighbors have raised some $10,000 of the $260,000 needed.

According the Save Ponte Vedra Beach Facebook Page​ the funds will pay for the following:

$110,000 Olsen Associates

$100,000 Lobbying

$40,000 Economic Consultant

$10,000 Legal representation and Other

The group is also wanting tourists to chip in, and to get that done they've asked the St. Johns County Commissioner to consider a raising the current 4% bed tax to 5% also called the" 5th cent."

The tourist development tax essentially taxes any living accommodations, including hotels that are rented out for a 6-month period or less.

Currently, the tax brings in about 5 million dollars every year in revenue for the county, but a state statue determines how the money is dispersed.

Supporters say it's seems logical since many of their visitors are here to enjoy their beaches.

But at this point everyone who sits on 5-member county commission isn't in favor of the increase. Commissioners James Johns and Jeb Smith voted against the measure which also amended during last week's commission meeting. Read notes from the discussion.

News4Jax reached out to the commissioners for a comment, but we hasn't heard back yet and there's no word as to when the board will take up the issue again.

Coastal engineers say if all goes as planned the sand replacement project wouldn't begin until May 2020.​



