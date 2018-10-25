Ponte Vedra man accused of trying to strangle girlfriend

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A 29-year-old Ponte Vedra Beach man was arrested Wednesday after a verbal argument between him and woman with whom he has a seven-year-long relationship turned violent.

According to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office arrest report, Matthew Fiedler struck the woman with his open hand at an apartment on Ponte Vedra Lakes Boulevard, and then choked her to the point she had trouble breathing. Deputies said they observed bruising on her neck and swelling around her right eye.

The victim said Fiedler has never threatened her with a weapon, but she thinks he is capable of killing her.

Fiedler was charged with domestic battery by strangulation and booked into the St. Johns County Jail.

