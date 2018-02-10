Ponzi scheme convict faces new charges

Florida Department of Correction photo of Anthony Fregenti

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A man convicted in a Ponzi scheme is now facing new charges.

Anthony Fregenti, 46, was arrested in a Ponzi scheme in Flagler County in 2014.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five years in prison.

He was released Thursday by the Department of Corrections, and transferred to the St Johns County jail on similar charges filed while he was in prison.

Prosecutors have filed one count of fraud and eight counts of grand theft against Fregenti.

According to court documents, he embezzled more than $500,000 from various people and businesses.

Fregenti is being held on $1.8 million bond.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.