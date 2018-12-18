Live to Give: Helping the homeless during the holidays

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - The holiday season is a time for giving, and one local nonprofit is doing its part to make sure the homeless aren't forgotten.

Megan Burton started Live to Give in 2010 while battling depression. During this difficult time she decided to bless people who didn't have much. Eight years ago she started with 20 $5 gift cards, and headed downtown to help the homeless.

Today, Live to Give volunteers hand out food, clothes, hygiene bags and blankets to the homeless every year. All of these items are donated to Live to Give.

The annual "Live to Give Party" will be on Christmas Day near the downtown library.

