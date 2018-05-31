Pot smoker forces emergency landing on flight to Los Angeles

BURBANK, Calif. - Talk about being high in the sky.

A Southwest Airlines jet was forced to make an emergency landing Wednesday after a passenger lit a marijuana cigarette in the bathroom.

The San Francisco flight was headed to Los Angeles at the time. It was diverted to San Jose, and the pot smoker was handed over to the authorities.

"All the time I've been traveling, this has never happened," Jonathan Burkes, a passenger on the flight, said. "So it was pretty unbelievable that -- we were kind of in awe...'Are you serious?' 'This is happening?' 'You're smoking in a plane?' 'You couldn't wait an hour-and-a-half?' It looked like that guy wanted to smoke a joint on a plane, and he went into the bathroom, smoked his blunt, set off the fire alarm."

The remaining passengers were put on other flights and sent on their way.



