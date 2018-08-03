Pothole damages cars in Jacksonville's Mandarin area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A large pothole on a busy Mandarin road has damaged multiple cars leaving many drivers upset. It's on Loretto Road, between Gwynford Lane and Kennedy Lane.

Barricades have been put around the pothole to warn people. And the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office closed the road so crews could fill the hole. But that wasn't before several drivers damaged their cars.

One driver told News4Jax during the blinding rain, she hit the hole, damaging her three-month-old Toyota Corolla.

"We changed the tire already but the rim is messed up and the tire's flat," Jamilyn Marsh said. "There could be internal damage too."

Marsh asked an officer if the city is responsible for her damage, which she plans to get fixed today.

"He [the officer] can't say the city's at fault because technically there's a barricade on the sidewalk," Marsh said. "But it's 6-7 feet from the hole."

If you see a pothole, the City of Jacksonville wants you to call 630-CITY and report it. But, not all holes are the same, some are "cave-ins" caused by an underground utility line. If that is the case, JEA is responsible for fixing those.



