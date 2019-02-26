'Potty Training School' coming to Jacksonville to help kids become accident-free

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Uh-oh! Another accident?

Potty Training School is coming to Jacksonville to educate and help kids with potty training.

"This class is for children 24 months and older that meet typical developmental milestones," the website says.

The school is the first of it's kind in the United States.

The website says Potty Training School is in its sixth year of business and has helped over 2,000 children become accident-free in 48 hours or less with a success rate of over 97%.

"Whether your child is excited about ditching the diaper, or shows no interest at all, we guarantee class will be a fun, rewarding experience!" the website says.

The class will be held in Jacksonville on Saturday, March 16. It is four hours long and costs $250. It starts at 9:00 am and will be held at 4600 Beach Blvd.

They also offer private classes and webinars.

Click here for more information.

"In our class your child will learn about their bodies by playing a game (they usually think is fun and funny!) creating a familiarity and normalcy with pee and poop. They will work on breaking the habit of peeing in their pants as their parents will learn how to stay one step ahead of the child by knowing the bodies response to accidents. This knowledge will set the child up for success without interfering in the natural response the body experiences with a full bladder, urge to bear down and defecate, or sensation during an accident."

