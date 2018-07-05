Fire burns behind Powers Avenue gas station

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Fire-Rescue units were called off a warehouse fire on Philips Highway Thursday afternoon to attack a fire behind a gas station on Powers Avenue, near Wolfson High School.

Sky4 aerial video show a column of black smoke rising from between the convenience store and a car spa. It appeared the fire started the neighboring buildings on fire before firefighters got it under control.

Traffic on Powers was don to one lane in each direction due to Jacksonville Fire-Rescue equipment in the area.

